Teenage driver arrested after Corby car chase across town estates

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested following a car chase across Corby that ended with a police car being rammed.

The incident that took place in Corby in the early hours of Monday saw the driver detained but a passenger ran off.

Police had been alerted when a silver VW Golf failed to stop for officers in Turner Road. Officers then followed the car to the Exeter estate where the car collided with a kerb.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “At about 12.25am (Monday, July 24), the driver of a silver VW Golf failed to stop for officers in Turner Road. It was followed by officers along Gainsborough Road and into the Exeter estate where it collided with a kerb in Burghley Drive and boxed in by officers. The passenger fled on foot and is still outstanding.

Northants Roads Policing Team had tweeted that armed response vehicles (ARV) had been involved.

They said: “ARVs and us surround the vehicle, but rams one of our vehicles. Driver arrested for drug, traffic and weapon offences. Passenger ran and made good their escape despite good work from @northantsdogs.”

