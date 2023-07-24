News you can trust since 1897
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Teenage driver arrested after Corby car chase across town estates

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday
Alison Bagley
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested following a car chase across Corby that ended with a police car being rammed.

The incident that took place in Corby in the early hours of Monday saw the driver detained but a passenger ran off.

Police had been alerted when a silver VW Golf failed to stop for officers in Turner Road. Officers then followed the car to the Exeter estate where the car collided with a kerb.

Northants Police /File picture National WorldNorthants Police /File picture National World
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “At about 12.25am (Monday, July 24), the driver of a silver VW Golf failed to stop for officers in Turner Road. It was followed by officers along Gainsborough Road and into the Exeter estate where it collided with a kerb in Burghley Drive and boxed in by officers. The passenger fled on foot and is still outstanding.

Northants Roads Policing Team had tweeted that armed response vehicles (ARV) had been involved.

They said: “ARVs and us surround the vehicle, but rams one of our vehicles. Driver arrested for drug, traffic and weapon offences. Passenger ran and made good their escape despite good work from @northantsdogs.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The driver was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, possession of Class A and B drugs, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs and other traffic offences. She remains in police custody.”