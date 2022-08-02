Teenage cyclist attacked near Corby Morrisons

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Corby

A 16-year-old boy was assaulted while riding his bike in Oakley Road, Corby.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack which took place between 5.50pm and 6.05pm on Saturday, July 9.

As the teenager cycled towards Morrisons supermarket, another boy walking in the opposite direction pushed him, causing him to fall into bushes.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The boy suffered minor injuries in the incident.

"The offender is described a white boy and of a similar age as the cyclist.

"Oakley Road is a busy route through Corby, and officers are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling in the area between the stated times to check their dash-cam footage to see if they’ve unknowingly captured any part of the incident.”