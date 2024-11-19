Teenage boys threatened during attempted robbery in Wellingborough town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Cambridge Street and Cannon Street in Wellingborough town centre on the evening of Monday, November 11.

Between 6pm and 6.40pm, a man approached two teenage boys in Cambridge Street and threatened them before a member of the public in a black Mercedes intervened and told the offender to leave them alone.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The offender then grabbed the arm of one of the teenagers and started to pull him while still making threats.

"The victim managed to break free.

"As the teenagers reached Tesco Express in Cannon Street, the pair have run away from the offender who had followed them from Cambridge Street.

"The offender is described as a mixed-race man in his 30s, about 5ft 10in, of a slim build and with a beard. He was wearing a black/blue North Face coat, dark blue skinny ripped jeans, a black durag and grey Nike Air Max 95 trainers.

"Cambridge Street and Cannon Street are busy areas of Wellingborough town centre and police officers are urging people who were in the area between the stated times to check mobile phone or dash-cam footage to see if they have inadvertently captured the incident.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attempted robbery are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000673694 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.