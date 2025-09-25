Teenage boy threatened and assaulted in pair of incidents in Rushden town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was threatened with violence and pushed in the face.

The victim was threatened and assaulted on two separate occasions by suspects believed to be in the range of 12 to 14-years-old.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Police investigating two incidents in which a teenage boy was threatened and assaulted in Rushden are appealing for witnesses and information.

"Anyone with information about either incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The incidents took place on September 1 and September 5 in the High Street and Washbrook Road

The first incident happened in Rushden High Street between 6pm and 6.30pm on Monday, September 1, where the victim was threatened with violence.

Police describe them as two white teenage boys, one being around 14-years-old, and 5ft 8in of a slim build, with brown hair and a small amount of facial hair.

The second suspect is described by police as around 12 to 13-years-old, 5ft 5in and of average build, with very short blonde/brown hair. He wore a green and black designer puffer jacket and a black Louis Vuitton hat, and was riding a Carrera bicycle.

The second incident, which took place on the afternoon of Friday, September 5 between 3pm and 3.10pm involved an assault against the same victim in Washbrook Road who was pushed in the face by a teenage boy.

The suspect in this incident is described as a white boy aged around 14, 5ft 8in of a slim build, who wore a blue and dark blue North Face tracksuit with a black balaclava. He rode a blue and black bike.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to quote the reference number 25000525486 when passing along any details which could help their investigation.