Teenage boy requires urgent medical treatment after dog bite incident in Rushden park

Police are appealing for the owner of a dog to come forward after a teenage boy required medical treatment following an incident in Hall Park, Rushden.

Between 7.55pm and 8.05pm on Thursday, June 5, the boy met friends to walk their dogs in an area known locally as the dog walking field within the grounds of Hall Park.

A force spokesman said: “While playing fetch with his own pet, another dog ran across the field to pick up the ball, but instead bit the boy’s hand, which resulted in him requiring urgent medical treatment at hospital.

"Officers would like to speak to the male who was with the dog.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a dog bite incident in Hall Park, Rushden

"He is described as white, about 6ft and of a slim build with dirty blonde hair and a distinguishable raised lip.

"He was wearing a dark blue long-sleeved top and beige jogging bottoms.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 25000326874.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.