Teenage boy hit with metal bar from behind at bus stop in Corby's Gainsborough Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Witnesses are being sought following a serious assault at a bus stop in Gainsborough Road, Corby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between midday and 12.30pm on Sunday, October 6, a teenage boy was struck on the head from behind with a metal bar as he stood at the bus stop in Gainsborough Road, near to the junction with Eastbrook.

A police spokesman said: “We only have a very brief description of the offender, who was a white male wearing dark clothing and had his hood up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, this incident occurred on a busy main road and detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have captured the assault on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Gainsborough Road, Corby

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000596305 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.