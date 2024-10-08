Teenage boy hit with metal bar from behind at bus stop in Corby's Gainsborough Road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Between midday and 12.30pm on Sunday, October 6, a teenage boy was struck on the head from behind with a metal bar as he stood at the bus stop in Gainsborough Road, near to the junction with Eastbrook.
A police spokesman said: “We only have a very brief description of the offender, who was a white male wearing dark clothing and had his hood up.
"However, this incident occurred on a busy main road and detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have captured the assault on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000596305 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.