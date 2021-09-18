Teenage boy arrested over 'shocking' Northampton town centre stabbing - victim, 16, still in hospital

A teenage boy has been arrested and released on bail in connection with the stabbing of another teenage boy in Northampton town centre on Thursday (September 16).

The 16-year-old victim was repeatedly stabbed in Abington Street, close to the beginning of the pedestrianised area at about 6.45pm, Northamptonshire Police understands.

Officers and paramedics attended and the boy was taken to hospital where he continues to recover - no further details have been given about the boy that was arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abington Street was taped off after a boy, 16, was stabbed on Thursday (September 16)

Detective Inspector Tim Craven, said: “This was clearly a very shocking incident and our enquiries have progressed well today in regards to bringing those responsible to justice.

“I would still appeal to anyone who may have any phone or dashcam footage of the incident, or the events leading up to it, to please get in touch with us.

“Whilst we are satisfied that this was an isolated incident, increased patrols will continue to take place in the local area to reassure the community.

"If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to approach one of our officers.”