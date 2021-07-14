Teenage boy, 17, denies murdering Rayon Pennycook in Corby

A teenage boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering Rayon Pennycook in Corby.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied murder at Northampton Crown Court this morning (Wednesday, July 14) and is set to go on trial for two weeks on November 15.

Rayon, 16, was stabbed in Constable Road at about 7pm on May 25, and died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

