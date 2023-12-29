Teen charged after two police officers assaulted in Wellingborough on Christmas day
Two police officers were attacked in Wellingborough in the early hours of Christmas day.
PC Joshua Unsworth and PC Alex Barry had posted a Merry Christmas message to local people on social media site X, formerly Twitter, on Christmas eve as they started their shift.
But in the early hours of Christmas day, both were assaulted in Wellingborough.
Many followers sent them good wishes and yesterday, PC Unsworth posted a thank-you message.
He said: “(We) wanted to say a big thanks to those who reached out to us.
“We both take great pride in making our communities a safer place by tackling drug harm & knife crime, amongst other things. Thank you for your kind words.”
- A 17-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Boxing Day charged with possession of a lock knife and two assaults on police officers. He will appear before the court again in January.