Teen charged after two police officers assaulted in Wellingborough on Christmas day

PC Joshua Unsworth and PC Alex Barry posted on X to say they were OK following the attack. Image: X

Two police officers were attacked in Wellingborough in the early hours of Christmas day.

PC Joshua Unsworth and PC Alex Barry had posted a Merry Christmas message to local people on social media site X, formerly Twitter, on Christmas eve as they started their shift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in the early hours of Christmas day, both were assaulted in Wellingborough.

Many followers sent them good wishes and yesterday, PC Unsworth posted a thank-you message.

He said: “(We) wanted to say a big thanks to those who reached out to us.

“We both take great pride in making our communities a safer place by tackling drug harm & knife crime, amongst other things. Thank you for your kind words.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad