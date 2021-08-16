Teeanger arrested over Wellingborough stabbing less than a mile from where 16-year-old Dylan Holliday died

Detectives are investigating a stabbing in Wellingborough less than a mile from where teenager Dylan Holliday died earlier this month.

Officers confirmed an 18-year-old male was arrested following the incident in Hardwick Road, near to Queensway, on Saturday night (August 14) and has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "A man in his 40s was injured following an altercation but thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing."

The force dog section tweeted that PD Rocky discovered a knife believed to have been used in the incident hidden in nearby bushes.

Dylan Holliday, 16, died after being stabbed in Brooke Close on Wellingborough's Queensway estate on August 6.

Two 16-year-olds - who cannot be named for legal reasons - have been charged with Dylan's murder and also with the attempted murder of a second 15-year-old boy.