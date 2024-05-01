Tawny owl found with rifle shot wound in woodland just off the A43 near Kettering
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rural crime team officers are appealing for information after a tawny owl was found with a rifle shot wound in woods near Orlingbury.
The injured owl was found in Badsaddle Wood, between Orlingbury and Broughton off the A43, on the afternoon of Monday, April 1.
Police say it was taken to a rescue centre where it died from its injuries.
Like most birds in the UK, tawny owls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which makes it illegal to kill, injure or capture a bird and also to damage or destroy their nests.
Officers investigating the incident are appealing for information about sightings of anyone with a rifle in the Badsaddle Wood area.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000191237 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.