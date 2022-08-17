'Suspicious' Kettering incident saw men in van stop and speak to 13-year-old girl

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation after two men in a van stopped and spoke to a 13-year-old girl near Wicksteed Park.

Officers have described last Thursday’s (August 11) incident as ‘suspicious’ and have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

It took place between 6pm and 6.30pm in Barton Road, at the junction with Windmill Avenue, when the girl was leaving the Wicksteed Park area and a white van stopped next to her.

Two men inside then began interacting with her.

A police spokesman said: “The first is described as a man in his late 40s, with tanned skin, of a chubby build, about 6ft, with grey hair and wearing all black, carrying a grey Nike backpack.

“The second man is described as a white man, of a skinny build, in his early 20s, wearing a black face mask and a plain black shirt.