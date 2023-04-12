Suspended sentence for Northampton man who 'upskirted' girls before uploading pictures on social media

A Northampton man has been handed a suspended sentence after ‘upskirting’ girls.

Stuart Davies, of Brockhall Road, Northampton, committed the offences during 2020, where he ‘upskirted’ girls and uploaded pictures to a social media platform.

Davies was arrested in July 2021 and charged with three counts of making indecent images of children and three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

Davies was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.

After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court in February this year, the 39-year-old returned to the same court at the end of last month (March 30) to be sentenced.

Detective Inspector Matt Haworth, said: “I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in relation to six charges.

“I’d like to commend the girls in this case, and their families, for their support and patience throughout our investigation. I hope the conclusion of this case provides them with some closure.

“Northamptonshire Police wants to keep young people as safe as possible in this county and that means pursuing offenders like Davies proactively and with absolute zero-tolerance. I hope this case demonstrates that and I know that the team will continue working hard to bring more offenders to justice.”