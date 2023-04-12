News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
25 minutes ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
33 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
2 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
3 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
3 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction

Suspended sentence for Northampton man who 'upskirted' girls before uploading pictures on social media

The 39-year-old was charged with making and possessing indecent images of children

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST

A Northampton man has been handed a suspended sentence after ‘upskirting’ girls.

Stuart Davies, of Brockhall Road, Northampton, committed the offences during 2020, where he ‘upskirted’ girls and uploaded pictures to a social media platform.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Davies was arrested in July 2021 and charged with three counts of making indecent images of children and three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

Davies was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.Davies was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.
Davies was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.
Most Popular

After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court in February this year, the 39-year-old returned to the same court at the end of last month (March 30) to be sentenced.

Detective Inspector Matt Haworth, said: “I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in relation to six charges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’d like to commend the girls in this case, and their families, for their support and patience throughout our investigation. I hope the conclusion of this case provides them with some closure.

“Northamptonshire Police wants to keep young people as safe as possible in this county and that means pursuing offenders like Davies proactively and with absolute zero-tolerance. I hope this case demonstrates that and I know that the team will continue working hard to bring more offenders to justice.”

Davies was sentenced to one year and seven months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.