Suspended sentence for man who admitted disguising donation to Northampton MP's campaign

He acted as an ‘agent’ by concealing the source of the donations
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:37 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:37 GMT
A 67-year-old man has been handed a suspended sentenced after admitting that he disguised donation to the election fund of a Northampton MP.

Gary Platt, of West Drive, Harrow, pleaded guilty to passing and disguising money provided by businessman - Howard Grossman, to the election fund of Conservative MP - David Mackintosh in 2014.

He was sentenced on Friday (November 24) after pleading guilty at an earlier court hearing at Warwick Crown Court on October 23, after he was charged in 2021.

Warwick Crown Court.Warwick Crown Court.
Both Mr Mackintosh and Mr Grossman were cleared of any wrongdoing in relation to political donations at the end of a trial last week (November 21) at Warwick Crown Court.

According to police, Platt’s part in the case involved him acting as an “agent” by concealing the source of the donations of which he was making to the Northampton South Conservative Association.

Platt was sentenced to seven months in prison, suspended for eight months, and ordered to pay costs totalling £1,800.