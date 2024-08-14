Suspended sentence for Kettering man caught driving just hours after being banned again
Cody Fox, 20, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 1 where he admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped in Rockingham Road on July 2.
He was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities and 150 hours of unpaid work, as well as being handed another 12-month driving disqualification.
But just hours after his hearing, at about 8pm on August 1, he was stopped by officers driving a Ford Transit van and arrested again.
Fox, of Pagent Court, was hauled back in front of magistrates the following day where he admitted two further charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance.
His eight-week prison sentence was suspended for 12 months, with magistrates saying he has a ‘flagrant disregard’ for court orders, and he was told to pay prosecution costs of £85.