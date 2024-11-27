Suspects disturbed during burglary at house in village near Kettering

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Carter Avenue, Broughton.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 23, between 2.10am and 2.30am, when two unknown suspects opened the side gate to a property before forcing the door and entering the kitchen.

A police spokesman said: “However, they were disturbed and made off towards Wellingborough Road.

"One of the suspects is described as white, 5ft 6in, of a skinny build, and wearing a dark long-sleeved jacket with the hood up, light-coloured jogging bottoms, a hat and black gloves.

"The second suspect is described as about 6ft, of a medium build, wearing a light-coloured long-sleeved top with the hood up, dark-coloured jogging bottoms, trainers with a reflective pattern and black gloves.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000698963 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.