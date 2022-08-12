Suspect remanded in custody over huge Kettering cannabis factory

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged after police found a huge cannabis factory right under shoppers’ noses in Kettering town centre.

Juljan Shehu, 32, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Northampton over the incident which took place on August 4.

He is accused of producing cannabis after a raid in Gold Street just before 7am.

Police found this cannabis factory. Credit: Kettering Police Team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police burst into the premises – last occupied by the now-closed Colombia Rose coffee shop – and seized a total of 513 plants.

They were at various stages of growth and spread across three storeys.

Shehu, of no fixed address, will next appear before Northampton Crown Court on September 23.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to act on the concerns of our communities to disrupt activities."