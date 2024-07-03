Suspect remanded in custody over Desborough knife incident

By Sam Wildman
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 10:17 BST
A man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after an incident in Desborough which left three people with knife wounds.

Jordan Scott, of Union Street in the town, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with four offences.

The 24-year-old was arrested shortly before 6.40pm on Saturday, June 29, after two men and a woman were assaulted at a house in Paddock Lane.

They suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.

Scott appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Scott was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted wounding with intent, one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of assault by beating.

He appeared before magistrates where he was remanded in custody until August 13, when he will appear at Northampton Crown Court.