Suspect remanded in custody over Desborough knife incident
Jordan Scott, of Union Street in the town, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with four offences.
The 24-year-old was arrested shortly before 6.40pm on Saturday, June 29, after two men and a woman were assaulted at a house in Paddock Lane.
They suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.
Scott was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted wounding with intent, one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of assault by beating.
He appeared before magistrates where he was remanded in custody until August 13, when he will appear at Northampton Crown Court.