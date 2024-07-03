Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after an incident in Desborough which left three people with knife wounds.

Jordan Scott, of Union Street in the town, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with four offences.

The 24-year-old was arrested shortly before 6.40pm on Saturday, June 29, after two men and a woman were assaulted at a house in Paddock Lane.

They suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.

Scott was subsequently charged with two counts of attempted wounding with intent, one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of assault by beating.