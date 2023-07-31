News you can trust since 1897
Suspect in custody after Kettering assault which left couple needing hospital treatment

He will face a crown court judge next month
By Sam Wildman
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:28 BST

A man has been remanded in custody over an incident in Kettering which left a couple requiring hospital treatment.

Richard Maxey, 34, is charged with wounding with intent and causing grievous bodily harm in connection with an assault in Connaught Street.

At about 11pm on July 13 a man and his wife were attacked when another man punched, kicked and pushed them.

Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Police said the female victim suffered a fractured nose and the male victim had to have seven stitches to his chin.

Maxey, of Connaught Street, was remanded in custody when he appeared before magistrates in Northampton.

He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on August 29.