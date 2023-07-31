Suspect in custody after Kettering assault which left couple needing hospital treatment

A man has been remanded in custody over an incident in Kettering which left a couple requiring hospital treatment.

Richard Maxey, 34, is charged with wounding with intent and causing grievous bodily harm in connection with an assault in Connaught Street.

At about 11pm on July 13 a man and his wife were attacked when another man punched, kicked and pushed them.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Police said the female victim suffered a fractured nose and the male victim had to have seven stitches to his chin.

Maxey, of Connaught Street, was remanded in custody when he appeared before magistrates in Northampton.