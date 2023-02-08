Suspect found in bushes by police dog arrested following Wellingborough shop break-in

A man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a Wellingborough shop.

The incident happened on January 15 at a Market Street shop, where phones and tablets were stolen during the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday (February 7), a man was arrested after he fled an address in Monks Way. Police Dog Rocky tracked the man to a garden after he fled the property.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened at about 10.25am in Monks Way when a man was arrested after fleeing an address. He was found in a nearby garden hiding in some bushes by PD Rocky.

“It relates to an incident which took place on January 15 in the early hours of the morning where a shop in Market Street, Wellingborough, was broken into and phones and tablets stolen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.