Suspect charged over serious Kettering assault

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A suspect has been charged after a serious assault in Kettering which left a man with a suspected broken jaw.

Nathan Shane Fullerton, 41, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after an incident on April 1.

An allegation was made to police that, at about 9.45pm in Bath Road, a man was assaulted by being hit with a piece of timber.

He suffered a suspected broken jaw and a burst ear drum, police said.

Fullerton, of Kettering, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 4) and was granted conditional bail.

His next appearance will be before a judge at Northampton Crown Court next month on May 18.