Suspect charged over Desborough stabbing
He’s been remanded in custody
By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 11:50 am
Updated
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 11:50 am
A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a 2020 stabbing in Desborough.
Patrick Jimmy Gavin, 33, is accused of section 18 GBH – wounding with intent – after an incident just after 11am on November 6 in Harrington Road.
During the incident a man was stabbed and required hospital treatment and stitches.
Gavin, of no fixed abode, has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 9, 2022.