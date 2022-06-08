Suspect charged after Kettering cannabis factory found

A man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with the discovery of a Kettering cannabis factory.

Police raided a property in Havelock Street on May 25 and found 80 mature plants growing across three rooms.

Mirkos Hyra, of no fixed address, has since been charged over the incident.

Police seized the cannabis plants

The 47-year-old is accused of being concerned in the production of a class B drug and dishonestly using a quantity of electricity without due authority.

He is also accused of possessing someone else’s Romanian ID card and driving licence with the intention of using it to establish personal information about himself.

Hyra was remanded in custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court will next appear before a judge at Northampton Crown Court on July 7.