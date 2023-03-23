News you can trust since 1897
'Substantial amount' of jewellery and cash stolen during burglary at Northampton home

Police say the burglary was “high value”

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:24 GMT

A “substantial amount” of jewellery and cash was stolen during a burglary at a Northampton home, police say.

Between 5pm and 10.30pm on Friday, March 10, a home in MacMillan Way, Abington, was broken into with a substantial amount of jewellery and cash stolen from inside.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or who saw anything suspicious in the area during the relevant times, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000149318

Police are appealing for witnesses.
