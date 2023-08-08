Stolen charity donations returned to the Salvation Army thanks to Corby police officers

Officers have returned more than a tonne of charity donations to the Salvation Army after two men were sentenced for thefts from donation points in Corby.

Romualdas Kolmakovas, 34, and Sergej Petrov, 33, first targeted the Salvation Army donation point at Tesco Extra on July 19.

The following day, they returned to steal from it again, and also took items from the collection point at the town’s Asda store, before being spotted doing the same in Kettering.

Response officer PC Dale Goosey took over a tonne of recovered stolen donations back to the Salvation Army last week (Pic credit: Northants Police)

A quick-thinking witness called 999 and then kept tabs on the pair, allowing Northamptonshire Police’s Response officers to locate and arrest the two men, with the van they were in found to be full of bags of clothes.

Kolmakovas, of Kirton, Boston, Lincolnshire and Petrov, of Stamford, Lincolnshire appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 22 and each admitted three counts of theft relating to the Corby incidents.

Both were sentenced to community orders which will see Kolmakovas carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and will see Petrov carry out 180 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

The pair were also ordered to pay £50 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs each.

The recovered donations completely filled a Transit van (Pic credit: Northants Police)

On July 28, officers were pleased to be able to return the stolen items to the Salvation Army, handing over a total of 1,160kg of textiles – pictures shared by Northants Police show that the recovered donations completely filled a Transit van.

Response Sergeant Joe Legg said: “I’m really glad we’ve been able to recover and return these donations to the Salvation Army – people give to charity to help others, and don’t expect to find their items stolen by people only out for themselves.”