Stanion hooligan spared from prison over shameful scenes before FA Cup tie

A football hooligan from Stanion has been spared from prison for his role in disgraceful scenes which left families cowering inside a restaurant.

Leicester City fan Samuel James-Malloy, 25, was handed a suspended sentence after the disorder before the Foxes’ FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest on February 6 last year.

Children were present as a group of men – angered by a rival fan – gathered outside a restaurant in Chapel Bar, Nottingham, and began hurling abuse at those inside.

Flint, Jones and Smith were all jailed

Worse was to follow as bottles, glasses and furniture were thrown at the windows and doors, sending broken glass flying. Three people sustained minor injures.

Diners, including families with children, were left cowering inside as the men continued their assault outside and police launched a major investigation.

James-Malloy, of Warwick Avenue, was arrested and pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

He was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and handed a four-year football banning order.

Craig Flint, 41, of Silver Street, Coalville, also pleaded guilty to another incident of violent disorder on the same day in the Lace Market, when bottles and street furniture were thrown at another bar containing Nottingham Forest fans.

Flint also breached a football banning order imposed after he pleaded guilty to taking a flare into the match, which Forest won 4-1. He was jailed for 21 months.

Craig Jones, 24, of Arden Avenue, Braunstone, was jailed for 16 months.

Tyrone Smith, 38, of Central Road, Leicester, was also jailed for 16 months.

Flint, Jones and Smith were also handed six-year football banning orders.

Nathan Charles, 37, of Pits Avenue, Braunstone, was given a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

Warren Green, 60, of Peverel Road, Leicester, was also given a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

Neil Munden, 54, of Kinsdale Drive, Leicester, was given a 15-month sentence suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

Przemyslaw Danik, 41, of Rutland Street, Leicester, was also handed a 15-month sentence suspended for two years, ordered to carry out 140 hours unpaid work, and instructed to pay compensation of £250.

Charles, Green, Munden and Danik were also handed four-year football banning orders.

Detective Constable Rebecca Brosgarth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were disgraceful, cowardly acts of violence that caused considerable alarm and distress to the people who witnessed them.

“The CCTV evidence in this case was utterly damning – showing a group of grown men behaving in a way that should shame every one of them.

“We put a lot of effort into tracking down the people involved, and I would like to thank every member of the public who gave us the names we needed to take this case forward.