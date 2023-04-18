Staff member threatened with 'handgun' at Tesco Express on Wellingborough's Queensway estate
Police are investigating the incident
Witnesses are being sought after a staff member was threatened with a ‘handgun’ at a Wellingborough store.
Police are investigating after a man walked into Tesco Express on the Queensway estate, approached the tills and threatened a member of staff with what is believed to be a handgun sometime between 10.35pm and 10.45pm on Wednesday, March 8.
A police spokesman said: “The member of staff managed to raise the alarm with a colleague, who called the police.
"The offender, who was white, about 5ft 8in and wearing a grey hooded top and black snood or face mask, ran off.
"It is not believed anything was stolen.
"Officers investigating this incident are appealing for local businesses and residents to check CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage to see whether they have inadvertently captured the offender prior or after the incident.”
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000144429.