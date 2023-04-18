Staff member threatened with 'handgun' at Tesco Express on Wellingborough's Queensway estate

Witnesses are being sought after a staff member was threatened with a ‘handgun’ at a Wellingborough store.

Police are investigating after a man walked into Tesco Express on the Queensway estate, approached the tills and threatened a member of staff with what is believed to be a handgun sometime between 10.35pm and 10.45pm on Wednesday, March 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “The member of staff managed to raise the alarm with a colleague, who called the police.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"The offender, who was white, about 5ft 8in and wearing a grey hooded top and black snood or face mask, ran off.

"It is not believed anything was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers investigating this incident are appealing for local businesses and residents to check CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage to see whether they have inadvertently captured the offender prior or after the incident.”