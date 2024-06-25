Staff member punched during incident at Kettering shop
Between 3pm and 3.30pm on Friday, May 31, a man entered the shop and punched a member of staff following a verbal altercation between the pair.
A police spokesman said: “During the argument, the member of staff dropped their mobile phone, which the offender then picked up without the victim noticing and left the store.
"The offender was a white man in his early 20s, about 5ft 8in and of a slim build with dark long curly hair which was tied in a top knot/bun and a short full beard.
"He was wearing a black jacket, possibly white jogging bottoms/trousers and carrying a bag described as similar in style to that used by a postal worker.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000370123.