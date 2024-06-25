Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident at the King Mini Market in Hampden Crescent, Kettering.

Between 3pm and 3.30pm on Friday, May 31, a man entered the shop and punched a member of staff following a verbal altercation between the pair.

A police spokesman said: “During the argument, the member of staff dropped their mobile phone, which the offender then picked up without the victim noticing and left the store.

"The offender was a white man in his early 20s, about 5ft 8in and of a slim build with dark long curly hair which was tied in a top knot/bun and a short full beard.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Kettering

"He was wearing a black jacket, possibly white jogging bottoms/trousers and carrying a bag described as similar in style to that used by a postal worker.”