Staff assaulted by ‘aggressive’ customer at Northampton shop
Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an assault inside a shop in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton.
The incident took place at Tesco Express between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday, October 24, when a man who had been asked to leave the shop became aggressive and assaulted two members of staff.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 230006661176 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.