Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an assault inside a shop in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton.

The incident took place at Tesco Express between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday, October 24, when a man who had been asked to leave the shop became aggressive and assaulted two members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.