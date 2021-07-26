Speed camera clocks three drivers at 100mph-plus in two hours on Corby bypass

One driver every 3½ minutes fell foul of the a Northamptonshire Police speed camera near Corby — and not just for speeding!

A mobile unit from the Safer Roads Team clocked three vehicles topping 100mph on the A43 Corby bypass, including one clocked at an eye-watering 108mph.

They were among 26 snapped over the 60mph or 70mph limit during a two-hour session on Friday (July 23).

Six more small goods vehicles were over the restricted limit, four occupants of vehicles were snapped not wearing a seatbelt and one vehicle had an illegal registration place.

Speed camera vans visit more than 170 locations around the county on a regular basis watching out for drivers speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or using a mobile phone or other device while behind the wheel.

Those offences make up three quarters of the so-called Fatal Four — drink or drug driving is the other — which contribute most to deaths and serious injuries on the county roads.

Those flouting the law have been reported for the offences and will be offered the opportunity to take an online education course if eligible, receive a fixed £100 fine and three penalty points on their licence, or, if preferred, the option to go to court.

More than 2,000 drivers were caught without a seatbelt in Northamptonshire during 2020 — and, even more frighteningly, 25 of the 126 fixed penalty fines issued for passengers not belting up were for CHILDREN.

PC Dave Lee, of the Safer Roads Team, said: “Motorists who continue to ignore the rules of the roads are putting their lives and others at risk.

“I have seen first-hand the devastating effect speeding can have not only on those involved in a collision but also family, friends and the wider community; and having also attended a number of fatal road traffic collisions where people have been ejected from the car, the consequences of not wearing a seat belt just aren’t worth contemplating.

“By not wearing one, you’re 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle and twice as likely to die from injuries as a result of a collision. So please take responsibility for your personal safety on the roads and belt up!

"We all have a responsibility to set a good example to our children — yet in this county last year, we issued a total of 25 fixed penalty notices to motorists as a result of a child aged 3-13 years not wearing a seat belt in the rear of a vehicle.