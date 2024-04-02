'Someone could easily be killed' - police warning after youths throw stones off A14 bridge near Burton Latimer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have warned a group of youths who were seen throwing stones onto the A14 near Burton Latimer that their actions could easily lead to someone’s death.

Officers were called to the bridge between junctions 10 and 11 at about 7.20pm last night (Monday) to reports that about eight young people – aged about 16 – were hurling items onto the traffic below.

They deployed to the scene but nobody was there when they arrived.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Throwing items off a bridge and onto moving traffic is exceptionally dangerous.

"It is not a game and someone could very easily be killed.