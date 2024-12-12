SNO Van and volunteers to be out in force over festive period including Christmas Eve in Northampton and Boxing Day in Kettering

Volunteers who help to protect vulnerable people on nights out will be out in force over the festive period, including on Christmas Eve in Northampton and Boxing Day in Kettering.

The Safer Nights Out Van (SNO Van), which is a customised minibus used as a safe place to support people who may be vulnerable or in need of help on a night out, is often parked in Northampton over weekends. And last year a SNO Van also launched in Kettering.

The vans, which were set up and are funded by the Northamptonshire Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, are manned by volunteers – the Northampton Guardians and the Kettering Street Pastors – which will be no different over the festive period. They will also be pitching up with the SNO Van on additional days over the Christmas period, which are due to be busy nights out.

Working with the volunteers, Northamptonshire Police officers will also be out and about, undertaking proactive hot spot patrols on Friday and Saturday nights in Northampton and Kettering during December, as part of Operation Kayak, which was introduced by Northamptonshire Police in 2021 is designed to reduce offending, safeguard the public, and protect against sexual aggression, harassment, inappropriate and predatory behaviours.

SNOvan - Kettering Street Pastors and Northampton Guardians

Gill Goodship, one of the Guardians, said: “Even on a cold, wet, very quiet night in town, if we can make a difference to just one person, it is worthwhile us being there.”

Detective Chief Inspector Nickie Deeks added: “Our officers will challenge inappropriate behaviours, look out for individuals who are being sexually aggressive, or intimidating, or whose behaviour causes concern. They will be watching for people loitering or driving around the town without reason, men repeatedly approaching women in the street, invading their personal space, or making them feel uncomfortable.

“Officers will also actively keep a close eye out for individuals with known offending histories and risk factors.”

The Op Kayak team work closely with pubs and clubs and with door staff, so any concerning behaviours can be quickly flagged and dealt with. The officers liaise with the Safer Nights Out Van (SNO van) volunteers, to ensure the vulnerable are looked after.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone is pleased with the results of the SNO Vans: “I would like to thank all the volunteers and police officers who have dedicated their time to helping vulnerable people and safeguarding women in our communities. Everyone should be able to have a fun and safe time while out in our town centres and know that they are being looked out for and have options for help should they need it.

“The SNO Vans are a great asset to our night time economy, and I am so pleased to hear that they have and continue to help so many people.”

The Northampton SNO Van is parked near the Market Square and Bridge Street between the hours of 10pm and up to 5am on Fridays, Saturdays. It will also be there during those hours on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

Three to four volunteers staff the Kettering van from 11pm to 3am on Saturday nights. They will also have further patrols on payday Fridays, Boxing Day and New Years Eve.