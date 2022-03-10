More than 400 people across Northamptonshire have been conned out of a total of £530,000 by bogus NHS text messages since January 1.

According to the National Cyber Security Centre, fraudsters will send what looks to be a convincing SMS text pretending to be the NHS or which will try and get an individual to click on a dodgy link.

Police revealed the shocking figures with a warning to beware 'pings' via SMS messages claiming to be from NHS Track and Trace telling people they have been in contact with someone who may have Covid, encouraging them to complete an order for a test kit via a malicious website link.

Bogus text messages like this one claiming to be from the NHS have cost people in Northamptonshire more than £500,000 this year

It reads: “You have been in close contact with someone with Omicron” before advising the recipient to order test kits and links to a convincing, but fake, NHS page where they are asked to input personal and bank details."

The scams — widely known as 'smishing' — trick recipients into clicking on dodgy links that allows crooks to capture and steal personal information such as credit card numbers or NHS ID, or downloads malicious software onto their phone.

So far in Northamptonshire there have been 412 reports of losses averaging nearly £1,300 EACH.

An NHS spokesman said: "These texts can seem very genuine but the NHS will NEVER send messages like this from a mobile phone.

"The most important thing to remember is scammers want you to click their link, which could allow them to download malware, viruses or other nasties.

"It might also give them access to your passwords for internet banking or any other sites you access from your phone."

How to protect yourself from scammers:

■ Do not open attachments or click links in emails or texts from senders you don’t know.

■ Block any numbers you find suspicious.

■ Always go to a website directly, by typing out the address yourself, when rather than clicking links.

■ Watch out for spelling mistakes.

What to do if you think you might have been a victim of a scam:

■ Report the matter to Action Fraud via their website or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or Northamptonshire Police online or by calling 101.

■ The National Cyber Security Centre provides advice and support for the public and private sector in how to avoid computer security threats.