Two truck drivers were working overtime on Sunday morning (March 6) as police safety checks ended with 11 vehicles taken off the road.

Five cars and one van were seized immediately, five more vehicles issued with prohibition notices over various defects and eight drivers reported for a dozen traffic offences in the space of three hours in Northampton.

One Ford Transit fell foul of the law because its MoT ran out last August while a woman had to walk home after checks revealed she had borrowed her son's car thinking she was insured but wasn't. And a BMW pulled in on Bridge Street over dark front windows and illegal number plates was later found to have two tyres with not enough tread.

PC Dave Lee, from Northamptonshire Police safer Roads Team said: "Whilst these roadside checks were focused on vehicle road worthiness we cannot ignore other offences."

1. Two truck drivers were working overtime in Bridge Street Photo Sales

2. The first vehicle seized during Sunday's checks was driven by a provisional licence holder — but with no L plates Photo Sales

3. A BMW pulled over for illegal number plates and dark windows was found to have low tread on two tyres Photo Sales

4. This Transit van was fully insured and taxed — but its MoT ran out in August 2021 Photo Sales