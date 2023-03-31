News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
5 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
6 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
6 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
7 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
8 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Six protesters sentenced for causing public nuisance after British Grand Prix track invasion at Silverstone

The Just Stop Oil protesters were found guilty by a jury in a trial earlier this year

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 31st Mar 2023, 17:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 17:49 BST

Six Just Stop Oil protesters have been sentenced after they entered the British Grand Prix track at Silverstone last summer.

David Baldwin, aged 47, from Witney; Emily Brocklebank, aged 24, from Leeds; Alasdair Gibson, aged 22, from Aberdeen; Louis McKechnie, aged 22, from Manchester; Bethany Mogie, aged 40, from St Albans and Joshua Smith, aged 29, from Manchester all appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, March 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Silversone six all pleaded not guilty to causing public nuisance but were found guilty by a jury after a three week trial. The jury returned its guilty verdict on Friday, February 10.

Just Stop Oil protesters were found guilty of public nuisance after entering the track at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix in July 2022.
Just Stop Oil protesters were found guilty of public nuisance after entering the track at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix in July 2022.
Just Stop Oil protesters were found guilty of public nuisance after entering the track at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix in July 2022.
Most Popular

Armed with glue and intending to glue themselves to the floor, five of them managed to walk onto the tarmac and sit down on the live race track on July 3, 2022.

Baldwin was stopped by a marshal as he began to climb over the fence. Superglue was later found concealed in his sock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police said the protestors’ intentions were thwarted by “quick-to-act” marshals who swiftly dragged the five off the track before all six were arrested.

McKechnie was handed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

Smith was handed a 12 month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Brocklebank and Mogie were both sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 24 months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gibson was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Baldwin was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a six month mental health requirement.