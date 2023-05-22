Six men from Kettering area admit being part of class-A drug organised crime gang
They’ve been told they’re facing jail terms
Six men arrested following a series of police raids across Kettering and Corby have admitted being part of a network of cocaine suppliers.
Northamptonshire Police searched commercial and residential properties across both areas on March 30 and found drugs, cash, designer clothing, watches and weapons. The warrants were executed at a pub in London Road, Kettering, homes in Windmill Avenue, St Oswald’s Close and Summerfield Road in Kettering, as well as Columbus Crescent, Rothwell, and Woodlands Lane, Great Oakley.
No details of the conspiracy were revealed in a short court hearing this morning (Monday, May 22) when all six men involved pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class-A drugs.
The men were warned by His Honour Judge David Herbert KC they will receive jail terms when they appear at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing in July.
Those who pleaded guilty are:
Daniel Michael Fleming, 46, of Alexandra Street, Kettering
Ricki Carl Johnston, 43, Columbus Crescent, Rothwell
Daniel Raymond Towns, 34, of King Street, Kettering
Matthew Coote, 34, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering
Callum Head, 28, of Pryor Road, Kettering
Freddie Allen, 30, of St Oswald’s Close, Kettering.
Pre-sentence reports were ordered for Towns and Head who have no previous convictions, and for Fleming, who has caring responsibilities.
Four of the men were bailed while two are being held in custody ahead of their sentencing.
Following March’s raids, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said:
“Drugs destroy lives and have a huge impact on our communities, and Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling that drug crime and dismantling serious and organised crime.”