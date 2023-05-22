Six men from Kettering area admit being part of class-A drug organised crime gang

Six men arrested following a series of police raids across Kettering and Corby have admitted being part of a network of cocaine suppliers.

Northamptonshire Police searched commercial and residential properties across both areas on March 30 and found drugs, cash, designer clothing, watches and weapons. The warrants were executed at a pub in London Road, Kettering, homes in Windmill Avenue, St Oswald’s Close and Summerfield Road in Kettering, as well as Columbus Crescent, Rothwell, and Woodlands Lane, Great Oakley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No details of the conspiracy were revealed in a short court hearing this morning (Monday, May 22) when all six men involved pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class-A drugs.

The men were warned they will face a jail term

The men were warned by His Honour Judge David Herbert KC they will receive jail terms when they appear at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing in July.

Those who pleaded guilty are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Michael Fleming, 46, of Alexandra Street, Kettering

Ricki Carl Johnston, 43, Columbus Crescent, Rothwell

Daniel Raymond Towns, 34, of King Street, Kettering

Matthew Coote, 34, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Head, 28, of Pryor Road, Kettering

Freddie Allen, 30, of St Oswald’s Close, Kettering.

Pre-sentence reports were ordered for Towns and Head who have no previous convictions, and for Fleming, who has caring responsibilities.

Four of the men were bailed while two are being held in custody ahead of their sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following March’s raids, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: