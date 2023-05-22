News you can trust since 1897
Six men from Kettering area admit being part of class-A drug organised crime gang

They’ve been told they’re facing jail terms

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:17 BST

Six men arrested following a series of police raids across Kettering and Corby have admitted being part of a network of cocaine suppliers.

Northamptonshire Police searched commercial and residential properties across both areas on March 30 and found drugs, cash, designer clothing, watches and weapons. The warrants were executed at a pub in London Road, Kettering, homes in Windmill Avenue, St Oswald’s Close and Summerfield Road in Kettering, as well as Columbus Crescent, Rothwell, and Woodlands Lane, Great Oakley.

No details of the conspiracy were revealed in a short court hearing this morning (Monday, May 22) when all six men involved pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply class-A drugs.

The men were warned they will face a jail termThe men were warned they will face a jail term
The men were warned by His Honour Judge David Herbert KC they will receive jail terms when they appear at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing in July.

Those who pleaded guilty are:

Daniel Michael Fleming, 46, of Alexandra Street, Kettering

Ricki Carl Johnston, 43, Columbus Crescent, Rothwell

Daniel Raymond Towns, 34, of King Street, Kettering

Matthew Coote, 34, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering

Callum Head, 28, of Pryor Road, Kettering

Freddie Allen, 30, of St Oswald’s Close, Kettering.

Pre-sentence reports were ordered for Towns and Head who have no previous convictions, and for Fleming, who has caring responsibilities.

Four of the men were bailed while two are being held in custody ahead of their sentencing.

Following March’s raids, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Carrie Powers, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said:

“Drugs destroy lives and have a huge impact on our communities, and Northamptonshire Police is committed to tackling that drug crime and dismantling serious and organised crime.”