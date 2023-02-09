News you can trust since 1897
Silver BMW 'stolen by potential buyer' who went to view it in Kettering

Police have appealed for information

By Sam Wildman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 2:38pm

Police have appealed for information after a man who went to view a car in Kettering as a potential buyer stole it.

The silver BMW was taken between 11am and 11.45am yesterday (Wednesday) in St Stephen’s Road.

In a brief appeal police said a man went to see it as a potential purchaser but drove off in it without making payment to the owner.

Police are investigating
Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 23000081361.