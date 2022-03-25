Shoplifter escapes jail after beating court order banning him from Northampton Co-op by targeting Tesco instead

A serial shoplifter escaped jail after beating a court order forcing him to stay away from neighbourhood grocers by targeting big-value electrical items from a Northampton Tesco two miles away.

Richard George Prescott was given a 22-week suspended sentence last July after admitting threatening to stab shocked staff with a syringe while stealing from a Co-op in Bellinge 25 times in less than a month.

Yet, just a few days later, the 48-year-old was caught attempting to steal a 24 inch TV from the Weston Favell supermarket — having already walked out with two vacuum cleaners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prescott targeted Tesco at Weston Favell just days after being sentenced for a string of shoplifting offences in nearby Bellinge

At a hearing on March 16, Northampton magistrates made Prescott subject of a community order involving a night-time curfew with electronic monitoring for six months but took no further action over him committing an offence while serving the suspended sentence.

According to court documents, Prescott also pleaded guilty to taking a Black & Decker vacuum cleaner from the store the day before attempting to steal the telly on August 13 — and a Henry HVR the day before that.

Prescott, of Greendale Square, Ecton Brook, was ordered to pay a total of £195 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services — plus a total of £179.00 and £169 compensation for the two vacuums he stole.

All Prescott’s offences took place at the Co-op store off Fieldmill Road, Bellinge, between May 22 and June 23, 2021.

Prescott, stole items including booze, quiches, toilet roll, sandwiches, coffee pods and pizzas.

On June 5 he visited the store FOUR TIMES to steal boxes of wine and lamb.

And just three days later he again entered the store four times.

After taking lamb chops, lamb steaks, pork belly beef steaks and flowers on his first visit, he went back for fabric conditioner, dishwasher tables and meat; then three rump steaks and three sirloin steaks; and finally more dishwasher tablets.

On five occasions when staff bravely challenged him, Prescott assaulted them including one incident where a man was threatened with a syringe.