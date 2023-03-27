'Shaggy-haired man' tried to rob four young people in Corby
Police have appealed for witnesses
A man with ‘shaggy’ hair is wanted by police after trying to rob four young people in Corby.
Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident in Lyveden Way between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, March 16.
Police said the four victims were approached from behind as they walked along the road, near Brooke Weston Academy.
The man shouted and threatened them before telling them to empty their pockets but the group pushed the man away and ran off in the direction of Oakley Road.
A police spokesman said: “The man is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall and of a slim build with a shaggy style haircut that was long on top. He was wearing a thin blue coat with a hood.
“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”