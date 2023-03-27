News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
3 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
4 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
5 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
6 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

'Shaggy-haired man' tried to rob four young people in Corby

Police have appealed for witnesses

By Sam Wildman
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 14:19 BST

A man with ‘shaggy’ hair is wanted by police after trying to rob four young people in Corby.

Officers have launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident in Lyveden Way between 7pm and 7.30pm on Thursday, March 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said the four victims were approached from behind as they walked along the road, near Brooke Weston Academy.

Police are investigating
Police are investigating
Police are investigating
Most Popular

The man shouted and threatened them before telling them to empty their pockets but the group pushed the man away and ran off in the direction of Oakley Road.

A police spokesman said: “The man is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall and of a slim build with a shaggy style haircut that was long on top. He was wearing a thin blue coat with a hood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”