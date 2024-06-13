Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man targeted and stalked a lone, vulnerable female before attempting to rape her, a court has heard.

Destiny Chigbue deliberately sought out the woman who had been on a night out in October 2022.

Northampton Crown Court heard how, late in the evening, the woman was walking to her car when Chigbue shouted to her that she was beautiful and that he had recently arrived in the UK from Nigeria.

Prosecuting, Caroline Bray, said: “She told him to f*** off and walked away.

Destiny Chigbue, 42, tried to rape a woman in an alleyway in Northampton town centre. Image: Northamptonshire Police

"But he followed her into an alleyway and pushed her against a wall.”

He then sexually assaulted her.

The victim tried to fight off the 41-year-old but was unable to do so. She then tried a different tactic and told him that he should phone her at a later date.

Ms Bray added: “She then used significant violence and gouged his eyes and he walked away at that point.

"This was a lone female walking at night and the defendant took advantage of that vulnerability.

"He is someone who presents a risk to females.”

Chigbue, of no fixed abode, had originally pleaded not guilty to attempted rape, attempted sexual assault and sexual assault and had to stand trial. He was back in court for sentencing last week following guilty verdicts.

The court was told that Chigbue’s family had sought help from a herbal doctor for his obvious mental health issues in Lagos, Nigeria. But the herbal medicine had no positive effect and he came to the UK.

Since his arrival here, the court heard he had remained unwell. He repeatedly knocked on the glass of the dock in the courtroom as his case was heard.

