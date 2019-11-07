Sex toys worth A MILLION pounds whipped away by brazen thieves in Kettering

The Kettering firm is the UK's leading adult toy manufacturer

Police officers have today appealed for information to try to track down the £1million worth of adult toys.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 18, between 1am and 6.30am, in the layby between the A14 and Broughton village, and involved a lorry travelling from Felixstowe to Kettering in order to deliver its load to Rocks Off Ltd, based at the aptly-named Satisfaction House in Cunliffe Drive. The company is the UK's leading sex toy manufacturer and designer.

At some point between 1am and 6.30am, the trailer was broken into and £1million worth of goods were stolen.

The goods were stolen from a layby on the A43

Witnesses or anyone with information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.