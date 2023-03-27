News you can trust since 1897
Several items of jewellery stolen in Kettering burglary

Call police on 101 if you have any information

By Sam Wildman
Published 27th Mar 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:23 BST

Police have launched a bid to recover stolen jewellery which was taken in a burglary at a Kettering house.

Today (March 27) officers have released images of some of the items in an appeal to track them down.

The incident took place between 9.30am on March 11 and 6.10pm on March 15 when a home in Deeble Road was broken into.

Some of the stolen items
Several items of jewellery were taken including rings, watches and bangles.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman urged anyone who has information to contact them.

The spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been offered items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances or who may have seen similar items advertised for sale in a shop or online.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”