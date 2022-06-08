Seven shotguns, an antique muzzle loading musket, and numerous realistic replica firearms were among the 25 weapons handed in during a two-week firearms surrender.

Also included in the haul handed into Northamptonshire Police were 16 air weapons including BB guns and starter pistols and a deactivated German self-loading pistol, plus magazines and ammunition.

The surrender, launched last month was part of a national campaign which allowed people across the county to give up unwanted or illegal firearms with no questions asked.

Inspector Colin Newport said: “I’m really pleased that 25 dangerous weapons are now off county streets and cannot be used to cause harm to anyone.

“Shotguns in particular are potentially lethal in the wrong hands.

“Replica firearms are not as dangerous but they look terrifying.

“Many firearms are held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality, or are overlooked and forgotten in people’s homes.

"Some are held legally and are no longer required. Others are acquired and distributed by criminal networks to harm, threaten and intimidate their local communities.”

Inspector Newport confirmed that all the surrendered weapons will be made safe then destroyed, but added: “If we believe the weapons have been involved in a crime, there is a national framework to investigate that.

"Also, if we think there is an item of historical value then we work with national museums to identify if something needs to be kept for the public good and displayed safely.”