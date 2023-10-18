Seven arrests made during three day police operation on main roads in Northamptonshire
Seven arrests were made during a three day police operation on main roads in Northampton.
During the three-day period (October 10-12), nine forces including Northamptonshire Police worked together to share intelligence and co-ordinate resources to pursue high harm criminals and disrupt organised crime groups operating across borders.
Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing Team (RPT) made 20 stops on major roads across the county including the M1, A45 and the A5076 Danes Camp Way in Northampton.
Seven arrests were made, including for drug, burglary, violence and immigration offences, and two wanted individuals.
Inspector Ian Wills, of the Force’s RPT, said: “Our officers are uniquely placed to act against criminals using major road networks to commit offences.
“While we work with other forces all year round, the opportunity to be part of such an intense and proactive operation is always welcome and brought great results here in Northamptonshire.
“RPT officers strive every day to deny criminals the use of our roads, supporting the Force’s dual mission of fighting crime and protecting people.”
Northamptonshire’s efforts during the operation were mirrored by colleagues from Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley, the Met, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Warwickshire, and British Transport Police, with a total of 68 arrests made across all nine forces.
Nationally, criminals suspected of operating county line networks, carrying out organised burglaries and thefts of high value cars were among some of those who found themselves in handcuffs last week and resulted in the seizure of 26 weapons, more than £9,000 in cash, 51 vehicles and 66 quantities of drugs.