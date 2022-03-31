Serving police officer tried to hack his former partner's Facebook account

Northampton Crown Court. File image

A police officer tried to his former girlfriend’s private messages by hacking into her Facebook account.

Andrew Gardner, 32, had been in a relationship with the trainee bobby for 18 months when they broke up.

Between November 8 and December 15, 2018, he tried to get into her Facebook account on five occasions but she was sent automated emails notifying her of the unusual activity.

Gardner, who works for Leicestershire Constabulary, appeared before Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, March 31) where he admitted using a computer to enable unauthorised access to a programme under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

The court heard how he had received two chief constable’s commendations in 2019. The first was awarded for bravery after he caught a man with a loaded firearm who was trying to flee the scene of a crime He was also praised for outstanding work when he grabbed a man as he attempted to jump off a car park, saving his life.

After his arrest his computer was seized and, during subsequent forensic examination, a number of Google searches were discovered detailing how to hack into someone’s Facebook account.

His mobile phone showed that he was the one who had been trying to change the victim’s password so he could access her account to look at her messages.

He was suspended from his job with Leicestershire Police and had been bound by bail conditions on his residence for three years, meaning he was unable to go and visit his family in Blackpool, his barrister told the court.

Gardner, of Dawes Meadow Road, Birstall, Leicester, had been a police officer since 2013 and had ‘worked hard to rise through the ranks’.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane heard how Gardner ‘had let his emotions get the better of him’, that he was ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ following the incident and that he ‘should have known better.’

In mitigation, the court heard how he was a ‘doting father’ and had no previous convictions.

His barrister told Judge Crane he had been jealous and had ‘lost control of his emotions’ and that he knew the chances of him returning to his job in the police force were ‘slim’.

The court was told how his victim had been left feeling ‘paranoid and confused’ when her Facebook account was accessed.

Judge Crane said: “This shows worrying controlling behaviour.

“The offence is aggravated by the fact you were a serving police officer at the time and because it was domestic abuse.”

Giving him 25 per cent credit for his guilty plea, she gave him a 12 month community order, told him he must carry out 15 rehabilitation requirement days and ordered him to do 100 hours of community work. He was also told to pay £250 costs.

He was made the subject of a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim, either directly or indirectly.

Detective Superintendent Rich Ward, head of the Leicestershire Police’s professional standards department, said: “We won’t tolerate this sort of behaviour from our officers or staff and will bring those responsible before the courts.

“Following on from this sentencing, internal misconduct proceedings will now be progressed.”