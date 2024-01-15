Serving Northamptonshire Police officer sentenced after sending unsolicited photos on Snapchat

The 24-year-old was suspended from the police force and a misconduct hearing will now take place

A serving Northamptonshire Police officer has been sentenced after sending unsolicited, inappropriate photos to a member of the public on snapchat.

Toby Mullen, aged 24, of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (January 11) where he pleaded guilty to one count of sending a malicious communication with intent to cause alarm, harassment and distress, and one count of breaching the Data Protection Act.

The charges relate to an incident on July 27, 2023, when PC Mullen, a response officer based in Northampton, sent three Snapchat messages to a female member of the public which contained inappropriate and unsolicited photos.

The woman involved contacted Northamptonshire Police and an investigation was launched by the force’s Professional Standards Department.

According to police, during the investigation, Mullen’s personal phone was examined and found to contain 47 notes which held information that should not have been recorded outside of police systems.

PC Mullen was suspended from Northamptonshire Police on October 9, 2023.

Detective Superintendent Liz Wilcox, Head of Northamptonshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “First of all, I want to thank the woman in this case for her courage in reporting PC Mullen’s offending to us.

“I do not underestimate how difficult it is to report this kind of behaviour to the police, nor how it’s made even harder if the offender involved is a serving police officer.

“I hope she can take some comfort from this conviction and move forward with the knowledge that police officers who act in this way have no place in our profession.

“Tackling violence against women and girls continues to be a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case shows that it doesn’t matter who you are or who you work for, if you offend - we will do everything in our power to bring you to justice.”

Mullen was sentenced, on the same day, to 100 hours of unpaid work and fines and costs totalling £449.

Northamptonshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which decided that the matter should be subject to a local investigation.