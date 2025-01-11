Serious crash closes main route through Northampton town centre
A busy route in the town centre has been closed by emergency services on Saturday morning following a serious crash.
The collision took place at around 5.50am on Saturday and has resulted in the closure of Cattle Market Road, near South Bridge.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Motorists are advised to avoid an area of Northampton town centre this morning following a serious road traffic collision.
“The closure is likely to remain in place for some time while investigations take place at the scene and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.”