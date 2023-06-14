A fly-tipper has been fined more than £6,000, sentenced to 12 months community order, 220 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for six months.

John Cowley, 64, of Queensway, Wellingborough was found guilty of six counts of fly-tipping during a hearing at Northampton Crown Court on June 7.

In January 2022, officers from North Northamptonshire Council investigated a case of fly-tipping in the Slips, Harrowden Lane, Finedon, followed by further incidents in Hardwick Road and a layby in Harrowden at later dates.

One of the fly-tipping incidents

All the incidents were extremely large, one was burnt out and required the fire services, while another blocked the road.

A pattern started to emerge, but officers needed more evidence to confirm where the waste was coming from.

Several interviews and witness statements helped link the evidence together and the suspect was called in for an interview, during which Cowley admitted six counts of fly-tipping.

Cowley’s case was originally heard at Wellingborough Magistrates Court in April, where he pleaded guilty to six counts of fly-tipping under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Some of the fly-tipping incidents

The court decided that they would pass the sentencing to Northampton Crown Court due to the extreme volume and seriousness of the case.

On June 7, Cowley attended court where NNC’s legal team suggested that these activities were deliberate and were appropriate to be considered as category two and three offences.

This was due to the significant costs incurred, use of the fire brigade, multiple tips, no attempts to assist with clean up, and that the offences were committed for financial gain.

The court was also asked to use their discretion to consider disqualification from driving.

Cowley was sentenced to 12 months community order, 220 hours of unpaid work, to pay all costs of more than £6,000, victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for six months.

The magistrate suggested that Cowley was fortunate a custodial sentence had not been considered.

Cllr Graham Lawman, the council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “This is a truly shocking case; the cost to the taxpayer to clear all of the fly-tipped rubbish alone was over £6,000, not to mention officer time and the environmental impact.

“His actions were selfish, for financial gain, seemingly without thought for others and left a series of unsightly messes along our lanes, which our staff have to clear.

“Whilst fly-tipping, Mr Cowley took a vehicle without the owner’s consent to collect waste from residents and businesses, without having the correct licence and it emerged that he had been driving around asking if people had waste to take away for cash.

"This piece of information alone highlights the importance of checking you are using a licenced carrier when disposing of waste and asking for a receipt for any works carried out as you could, in turn, be liable.”

Council leader Jason Smithers added: “Due to the hard work and determination of our officers, the evidence shown to the offender was watertight and Mr Cowley could not deny that he was responsible.

