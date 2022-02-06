Serial banned driver from Kettering sent to jail

File image

A driver who ignored a series of disqualifications has been jailed by magistrates.

Troy Kerti, 31, was stopped by police officers driving a Vauxhall Vectra on the A43 in Corby on Tuesday (February 1).

When officers ran a check, they discovered he had repeatedly driven while banned during the past decade.

Kerti, who is living in Geddington Road, Corby, but is formerly of Kettering, has been clocking up driving bans since he was a teenager.

Back in 2010 he admitted two offences of driving while disqualified and dangerous driving after speeding through the Grange Estate in Kettering. He also admitted handling a stolen motorbike. He was sent to a young offenders' institution for 28 months.

In May 2021 he was again caught driving while banned in Barton Seagrave. He was given a suspended prison sentence and again banned from driving for a further three years.

But then he was caught again in July last year. Magistrates gave him another chance - sentencing him to complete unpaid work and to wear an electronic tag. He was also banned from driving for a further four years.

But earlier this week he was stopped by police officers who discovered his litany of crimes. As well as driving while banned, he was also in possession of cannabis and had no insurance.