Security guard tied up by masked trio during Northampton robbery
Detectives hunt three men caught on camera after make-up and electronics stolen from Brackmills
Three masked men tied up a Northampton security guard during a robbery in Brackmills earlier this month.
Detectives say the trio got away with a large quantity of goods including Charlotte Tilbury make-up and electronic items from a location in Gowerton Road using a white Transit-type van.
Officers have issued CCTV images of men they want to identify in connection with the theft between midnight and 4am on September 8.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "If anyone recognises the men in the images, please call 101 using incident number 21000520840, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."